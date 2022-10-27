Fritz Hager III has announced he's going back on tour.

The Tyler musician, who was a top 5 finalist on Season 20 of "American Idol," announced on his social media Thursday details of the "Don't Blink Tour" which will also feature Jonny West, Francisco Martin and Allegra Miles.

Miles finished in the top 9 on the same "Idol" season as Hager, while West and Martin both competed on Season 18.

"So excited to be going coast to coast with these amazing artists!" Hager said in his social media announcement.

The artists' tour will begin Nov. 16 in Houston and ending Dec. 14 in San Francisco. The tour will also hit San Antonio, Nashville, Atlanta, Georgia, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Reno, Nevada, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday. Check https://linktr.ee/Fritz3music for the link.

Hager has recently dropped some hints on social media about how his music career is going. On Wednesday, he posted a photo and videos about making a music video for a song he hasn't yet released. Pre-saves for his latest single "Caroline" are also open at https://ffm.to/carolinefh.

Hager previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph "Caroline" is the first single for an EP and album coming out in the future, adding he hopes the single is released before Thanksgiving.

Hager's most recent big performance was the Rose City Music Festival earlier this month in downtown Tyler, where he played for 7,000 fans alongside Grammy award-winning artist Nelly and headliner and country star Koe Wetzel.

“It was so dope ... it was really, really cool to be able to play on that stage with them,” Hager told the Morning Telegraph after the performance, noting how thankful he was to see fans show up to support him. “... it was really heartwarming to see people who came to the show for me — not for Nelly or Koe, just were there to see me, like that was really cool ... All the fans that sort of stuck with me after the show, it just continues to blow my mind.”

Hager went on tour this summer, primarily around the west coast, opening for “American Idol” Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe. Some stops included Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and Hollywood.

Hager also went to Normal, Illinois to play some shows with Leah Marlene, one of his closest friends from the show.