Tyler's Fritz Hager III, who is competing as a top 7 contestant on "American Idol," will not be able to perform live on tonight's show due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

But a performance will still air -- just not live.

"Just this morning Fritz Hager tested positive, so you'll see his rehearsal video from yesterday,"  host Ryan Seacrest said.

Contestant Noah Thompson also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and will be performing from his hotel room on tonight's episode.

"We've got strict health and safety protocols and we continue to follow all local guidelines and wish them well," Seacrest said.

Supporters can still vote for Hager tonight to keep him in the competition. 

How to Vote

Supporters can vote three ways:

1. Via text message by texting the number 10 (for Hager) to 21523

2. Through the “American Idol” app

3. americanidol.com/vote

Voting is open now and will close during the last end commercial break before the show ends. Two contestants will be eliminated tonight.

 
 

