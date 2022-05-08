Tyler's Fritz Hager III, who is competing as a top 7 contestant on "American Idol," will not be able to perform live on tonight's show due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
But a performance will still air -- just not live.
"Just this morning Fritz Hager tested positive, so you'll see his rehearsal video from yesterday," host Ryan Seacrest said.
Contestant Noah Thompson also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and will be performing from his hotel room on tonight's episode.
"We've got strict health and safety protocols and we continue to follow all local guidelines and wish them well," Seacrest said.
Supporters can still vote for Hager tonight to keep him in the competition.
How to Vote
Supporters can vote three ways:
1. Via text message by texting the number 10 (for Hager) to 21523
2. Through the “American Idol” app
Voting is open now and will close during the last end commercial break before the show ends. Two contestants will be eliminated tonight.
Same voting number as last week! Remember there are 3 ways to vote! You can hit up the American idol website, vote on the app, and TEXT 10 to 21523! Let’s keep the ball rolling and get into the top 5!!! #americanidol #fritznation #fritzonidol #top5 pic.twitter.com/TeUGSJJhcS— Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) May 8, 2022