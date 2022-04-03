A Tylerite's journey on a national singing competition will continue.
Fritz Hager III, who is competing on "American Idol," was on television again Sunday night and his performance impressed the judges enough to send him to the next round.
For the "Duets" portion of Hollywood which which aired in part Sunday, Hager was partnered up with indie/folk artist Leah Marlene, 20, of Normal, Illinois.
We made it through to the Showstopper round!!! Glad to be able to continue this journey with the amazing @leahmarlenemusic #americanidol #fritzhager #leahmarlene #fritzonidol #leahonidol #hollywoodweek pic.twitter.com/YTnLqR6jkM— Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) April 4, 2022
Hager and Leah Marlene had some sarcastic comments about being paired together but ultimately, the two were thrilled to be working together.
"From the first moment I heard Fritz sing, I was like, 'Oh my God, this needs to happen,'" Marlene said on Sunday night's episode.
Hager said being partners with Marlene allowed him to "have more fun on stage" and noted being on the show has always been a dream for each of them.
"We're gonna kill it," Hager told Marlene before heading to the stage.
Hager and Marlene were the first pair to hit the stage on Sunday night's episode.
The duo, which called themselves the Green Team, sang an acoustic version of "Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars. Hager and Marlene both played guitar for the performance.
Looks like everyone is going to be “Green with envy” 💚over @_LeahMarlene and @FritzHagerMusic #AmericanIdol #TeamGreen— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 4, 2022
Judges could tell the two had musical chemistry.
"That is what a duet is supposed to do," said judge Lionel Richie. "Both of you brought the other one out. Being whole is better than the individual parts."
Richie said the judges had to take the talent they'd seen and narrow down who was the best, but then he said "The decision is, congratulations to both of you."
Hager and Marlene left the stage jumping in excitement about moving on to the next stage of the competition, which is called the "Showstopper" round.
"That was the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," Hager said.
Through to tomorrow's 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 round...Both @_LeahMarlene & @FritzHagerMusic!#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/jc8ksxegtu— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 4, 2022
Judge Luke Bryan, who told Hager he needed more growth and voted "no" at his initial audition, was impressed with Marlene and posted a tweet about the pair.
"What a next level start to the show," Bryan tweeted on Sunday night.
What a next level start to the show. Congratulations @_LeahMarlene @fritzhagermusic, you’re both going through to the next round. #AmericanIdol— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 4, 2022
The "Duets" portion of Hollywood Week continues Monday night at 7 p.m. on ABC.