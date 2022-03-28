A Tylerite's journey on "American Idol" will continue tonight.
Fritz Hager III, whose audition last week granted him a golden ticket to Hollywood, will be on television again tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC as the next phase of the competition kicks off.
During Hollywood Week, contestants who earned a spot will fight for a chance to the next phases of the show, which includes public voting from viewers and eliminations.
Last week's episode featured Hager's audition, where he sang "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi to the panel of judges.
Hager, 21, received two "yes" votes from judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, while judge Luke Bryan felt Hager needed a little more growth before moving on. However, the majority two votes earned him a golden ticket and pass to the next phase of the competition.
Following his audition, Perry said she enjoyed the performance and voted yes for Hager to move.
“The chorus was pretty good,” said Perry during the show. “You have a lot of potential.”
Richie agreed saying the chorus was very strong.
Hager previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that playing in front of music legends made him extremely nervous.
“It was so nerve racking! I am usually able to control my nerves, but after a long day of waiting and preparing, it all just hit me out of the blue,” Hager said the night his audition aired. “I mean the judges are bonafide legends, so it was wild, but I’m very proud of the audition.”
Hager said his experience thus far has been one of growth and new friendships.
“I’ve gotten to meet so many amazing people. There’s something so special about being in the same room with people that all have the same passion, and getting to jam with them was incredible,” Hager said. “It has also given me the opportunity to grow as a person and as an artist, which is something I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.”
Hager's EP, which features five songs, was released on Friday and can be streamed on Apple Music or anywhere listeners get their music.