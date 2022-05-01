The recently new voting window for “American Idol” closes before the final commercial break, and a local contestant's voting number has changed.

An episode will air at 7 p.m. Sunday night on ABC at which time voting will open then it will quickly close during the last commercial of the night.

Fritz Hager III, who is one of the Top 10 contestants on the national singing competition, is a Tyler native who is seeking votes from his local community and others who want to support him.

Hager is set to be the last performer on Sunday night's live "Disney Night" episode with his new text voting number of 10. Supporters can also vote through the American Idol app or online.

WAYS TO VOTE:

■ Text contestant’s number to 21523 (Hager's new number is 10)

■ Use the American Idol app

■ Go to http://americanidol.com/vote

Three contestants will be voted off the competition Sunday night.

Hager, 22, recently quit his job working as a security guard in downtown Tyler to fully pursue his dreams as a musician, a move he said was encouraged by his parents who are supportive of his journey.

He said the experience of competing on “American Idol” has given him more confidence and is something he is very grateful for.

Another episode will air at 7 p.m. Monday night on ABC.