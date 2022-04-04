A Tyler man has advanced on "American Idol" as one of its top 24 contestants.
Fritz Hager III will now be part of the public voting portion of the competition. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for Hager to move on to the next round which will air Sunday and next Monday.
Hager, 21, performed an original song he wrote on Monday night's episode which featured contestants in the "Showstoppers" round.
The song, "Inconsequential Love," was written for Hager's younger sister, Lucy.
"My little sister is the only person in my family who has any interest in music," Fritz Hager III said, noting he and his sister are "kindred spirits."
Hager explained on the show that he wrote the song after a big fight with his parents in which "a lot of hurtful things were said."
"We just want love without the consequences," Hager sang in part.
The performance was an emotional one, and Hager said it was "the most vulnerable he had ever been in his life."
"I don't think I would be this emotional if I did a cover," Hager said.
His lyrics and the emotion put into his performance seemed to impress the judges, as well.
"When I got off that stage and I saw Katy (Perry) standing for me, it touched my heart because I knew she was listening," Hager said. "And that's all I wanted."
You can really feel something when @FritzHagerMusic sings #AmericanIdol— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 5, 2022
On the episode, Hager could be seen sitting with the three judges in a room where his fate was delivered.
"Well, you've been surprising us, Fritz," Perry said. "There were a few people on 'Showstoppers' that did their own song -- and seven out of 10 times it doesn't work out."
Hager told the judges that he knew his 'Showstoppers' performance wasn't his best, knowing that he took a risk performing an original song. But Perry said his passion and determination to be a successful musician is clear.
"We know that you want this. We know that this is the world that you want to step into and find your true salvation, and we know that you will -- in time," Perry said. "We did not put you in the top 24."
After a long pause, Perry continued, "You put yourself in the top 24."
⭐ 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟮𝟰 ⭐Congratulations @FritzHagerMusic!#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/phX0YJe37z— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 5, 2022
Hager emotionally put his head into his hands and collapsed into his lap. Then he got a big group hug from all three judges, including Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
His family could be seen on a video chat backstage, and that's when Hager told his little sister Lucy that he sang the song for her.
"I just want you to know I love you so much," Hager told Lucy, as she gestured a heart shape with her hand.
Prior to knowing his fate, Hager was quite emotional and said he wasn't ready to leave the competition and would "not be OK with going home" at this point.
Host Ryan Seacrest comforted him, saying "it's a special moment to have made it to here."
Now, Hager moves on to the public voting portion of the competition.
"I’m so grateful for this opportunity, and all the love that has come my way," Hager wrote on his Facebook page Monday night. "You guys are amazing, and no matter what happens next, I’ll keep making music for you guys as long as you are willing to listen. Only love."