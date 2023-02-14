Tyler ISD Fine Arts hosted Carnegie Hall Link-Up at Tyler High School’s theatre Tuesday.
All Tyler ISD fourth and fifth grade students performed with their voices and recorders from their seats. A partnership with the East Texas Symphony Orchestra (ETSO) gives students the unique experience of performing with the ETSO and exposes them to instrumental curriculum.
“Today is a culmination of a wonderful music program ETSO is proud to bring to 3500 students in our community,” ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said. “The music curriculum is part of Carnegie Hall’s Link-Up program, immersing students in the amazing experience of instrumental music. Thank you, Tyler ISD, Lead Elementary Music Teacher Kristin Pool, and Director of Visual and Performing Arts Lainie O’Connell, for hosting ’Orchestra Moves’ concerts!”
Tyler ISD orchestra programs, District Honors Choir, District Recorder Choir, Hubbard and Moore middle school orchestra students, student actors from Three Lakes Middle School and their theatre director Leigh Shelton, Three Lakes Middle School Choral Director Lonnie Cook, and the Tyler High Drumline were all on stage with ETSO.
“We are so thankful for this incredible opportunity with ETSO,” Kristin Pool, who helps coordinate the event every year, added. “Tyler ISD is so supportive of the arts. I’m thankful to be a part of the Tyler ISD fine arts family.”
“The Carnegie Hall Link-Up concerts are such a magical experience,” Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts Lainie O’Connell said. “We are thankful for the partnership with ETSO, Richard Lee, and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra musicians. We can offer exceptional educational fine arts experiences to our Tyler ISD students that foster a love of music and make incredible memories.”
Everyone involved in the production expressed gratitude and thanks to the Tyler ISD administration and the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees for supporting the arts in our community.