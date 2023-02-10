Tickets for the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will be available for today, and organizers expect them to go fast.

At 10 a.m., tickets go on sale at www.reddirtbbqfest.com.

The ninth annual festival, set for May 6 in downtown Tyler, will feature more than 25 "of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas" and live music all day. It has sold out every year of its existence, according to organizers.

Performers include Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies, and Kailtin Butts.

According to the event’s website, the following restaurants are expected to be at the event: 1701 Barbecue; Brendan Lamb Smokehouse; Brett’s Backyard Barbecue; Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse; Chopp’d Beef Boys; Country Tavern; Crossbuck BBQ; David Dan Barbecue; Hill Barbecue; Kruez Market; LJ’s BBQ; Nomad Barbecue; Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ; Poppy Q’s; Reveille Barbecue Co.; Slaughter’s BBQ Oasis; Smoak House No 587; Smokeshow; Sunbird Barbecue; and Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue.

Tickets

There are three ticket levels available, ranging from $65 to $175.

$175, VIP: Noon gate time. Tickets include hour-earlier entry into the festival, samples from all barbecue restaurants, a festival T-shirt, two free beverage coupons, a private VIP seating area, and a private standing-room only area in front of the stage.

$90, general admission: 1 p.m. gate time. Tickets include samples from all barbecue restaurants and access to the concert. There will be a dedicated area for standing guests and plenty of room for chairs in the general admission area.

$65, afternoon access: 3:45 p.m. gate time. Tickets include access to the concert. There will be a dedicated area for standing guests and plenty of room for chairs in the general admission area. Local food trucks and vendors will have food available starting at 4 p.m., as well as any barbecue restaurants who choose to sell food after the barbecue part of the festival has completed.

Red Dirt is an all ages event. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free.

Full refunds will be permitted through midnight April 30. All refund requests must be made via EventBrite, where tickets will be sold.

There will be a waitlist again after all tickets sell out. Once the waitlist is initiated, you can sign up for exclusive access to tickets that have been refunded.

This year, Red Dirt will put the refunded tickets back on sale in April (exact date TBD) and on May 2.

Because all refund requests through April 30 are being honored, organizers say you should not buy from a stranger on social media. "If they actually had tickets, wouldn't they request a refund?" the website states.

The barbecue and music festival will be held on the downtown brick streets of Tyler.

For more information, visit reddirtbbqfest.com.