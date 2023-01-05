The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview-Tyler area.
Cozy Up with Reading Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Families can drop in anytime, grab some books and spend the day together reading in the Moeschle Meeting Room or in the Children’s Department. Special activities throughout the day include: 10 a.m., Boy Scouts of America will read stories aloud to kids; 11 a.m., community partners and city of Longview employee volunteers will join reading time; 12 p.m., Snuggles & Snacks; 1 p.m., ETX Paws For A Cause therapy dogs will be available for kids to meet and read stories to. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
First Weekend 2023, concert presented by New Texas Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. The concert will feature music for string orchestra and harp. Tickets: $30 adults, free for students and children. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia, email info@newtxsinfonia.com or call (833) 937-8661.
Fiddle Zoo for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Includes music themed games and activities, orchestra story time, meet and greet with New Texas Sinfonia performers, live performances, and a concert ticket giveaway. Admission: Free. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia .
Saturday Night Stand-Up Comedy, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 117 W. Front St., Tyler. Doors open at 8 p.m. Featuring: Mark Pugh, Miles Francis, Ryan Rogers, James McCloud. Hosted by Benjamin Neely. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
First Friday, 11 a.m. Friday, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahaon Ave., Tyler. A guided tour of featured exhibitions. Admission: Free. Information: https://tylermuseum.org/ .