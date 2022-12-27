Editor's note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-read stories of the year. The third-most read story was this report from the naming of a new Texas Rose Festival queen.
Molly Louise Berry will carry on her family’s legacy as the 89th Queen of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.
Berry comes from a long line of rose festival court members and said it is an honor for her to continue her family’s involvement in the rose festival.
“While over 50 members of my family have participated as members of the court, my grandparents Ann and Lee Lawrence were the start of my family’s involvement with the festival,” Berry said, noting how influential her grandmother was in her life.
She added she is looking forward to bringing tourism to Tyler and showing people what the city has to offer.
“What an honor it is for me to serve as the 2022 Rose Queen and not only represent the festival, but the beautiful city of Tyler as well,” Berry said on Thursday night as the community gathered for the 2022 Tyler Rose Museum Winter Gala benefit.
When she found out she would be the next rose queen, Berry said she was “absolutely shocked.”
“It was an amazing surprise,” she said. “I am excited beyond words.”
Olivia Bristol Young was named the Princess of the Rose Festival and Hadley Hills Brewer was announced as the Duchess of the Rose Growers.
Young said the annual festival isn’t just about the “pretty dresses and pageantry” — it’s so much more.
“It’s about community, it’s about history, it’s about friendships, family traditions, and volunteerism, but maybe most importantly it’s about showcasing Tyler and the Rose Industry to the State of Texas, the country and even the world,” Young said.
Young said her mom has been a volunteer for the rose festival her whole life, so she has seen a lot of the “backstage” aspects of the event. Being the rose festival princess is a “dream come true,” she said.
Brewer noted the past efforts of growers and processors have made a profound impact on Tyler, as well as drawn national attention to the Texas Rose Festival.
“Being able to carry on my family’s legacy and represent the rose industry is something I will forever cherish,” Brewer said.
The festival’s theme was also announced as “Empires of Enchantment,” inspired by empires from around the world “that present the finest gifts,” similar to the magic felt during the annual rose festival season, according to Ron Schoenbrun, 2022 TRF vice president.
Each year a slew of events are held along with the special coronation, which is “what elicits the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’” for tourists and residents alike, Schoenbrun said.
Texas Rose Festival Association President Tom Brown said the winter gala serves as a special occasion for people to support the Tyler Rose Museum, which preserves the history of Tyler and Smith County’s involvement in the rose industry.
Tyler is named the “Rose Capital of the World,” due to the large amount of roses processed in the area, Brown said. The Tyler Rose Garden is America’s largest municipal rose garden and is recognized in the National Register of Historic Places, he said.
Since 1933, the rose festival has been held to showcase both the community and the importance of the rose industry to Tyler.
Seven Tyler-area companies process and distribute several million roses each year and about 75% of all roses in the country are handled in Tyler.
“The Texas Rose Festival showcases our amazing community of which we all take considerable pride. I’m sure we’ve all have experiences of friends, families, clients coming to Tyler and being astounded at not just the rose garden but every aspect of our community,” Brown said, adding the rose showcases so well “a community of beauty and generous and kind people.”
Verna Hall was also honored as an honorary chair at this year’s gala for her outstanding volunteer services for the Tyler Rose Museum, Order of the Rose and the Texas Rose Festival as a whole.
When Hall found out she was being honored, she said, “I was shocked, surprised, I had no idea.”
Hall said she has been volunteering for more than 30 years with members of the Order of the Rose. Whatever needed to be done, she has always been ready to help, she said.
“Verna Hall, what can you say,” said Patrick Willis, a Tyler Rose Museum board member. “She’s a Tyler icon. Her volunteer service is legendary in our community.”
Also announced Thursday night, the ladies-in-waiting for the 2022 Rose Festival include:
- Emma Elizabeth Buie Goforth
- Abigail Slade Clyde
- Caroline Renee Faulconer
- Ellen Winston Ferguson
- Sheldon Elaine Furqueron
- Hailey Ruth Minton
- Katherine Jill Parker
- Madeline De Yi Perkins
- Karoline Grace Priestner
- Carley Elizabeth Reed
- Mary Margarete Roberts
- Mary Tate Stone
- Anna Elizabeth Stone
- Sarabeth Jane Wallace
- Caroline Grace Welty
Attendants of the queen include:
- James Owen Ables
- Townsend Busch
- Olivia Tillman Dawson
- Hattie York Hammond
- Robert Ramsey Jennings III
- James Thomas McCain IV
- James Joseph Perkins
- E.F. Swann V
- Clayton Alivia Walsh
- Landrey Hudson Walsh