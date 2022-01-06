The Smith County District Attorney's Office says it has recused itself from prosecuting a lawyer who was arrested after representing convicted serial killer William Davis during his murder trial.
Phillip Wayne Hayes, 48 of Dallas, is accused of seeking out sex for payment while Davis' trial was ongoing in Oct. 2021. The following month, Hayes was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. He was booked into the Smith County Jail, but posted his $2,000 bond the same day.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman says he recused himself and his office from prosecuting the case in order to "protect the record on the [William} Davis case."
