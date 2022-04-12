Severe weather is possible tonight and Wednesday in East Texas.
As of this morning, the National Weather Service of Shreveport has the Tyler and Longview areas in the "slight" risk area.
The threat will begin late this afternoon and another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday ahead of a cold front, according to NWS.
All severe thunderstorm hazards will be possible, NWS said, including tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.
During severe weather, it's important to make sure you have two ways to get warnings; know where you are sheltering; and evacuate mobile homes, RVs, and campers before the storm strikes.
"Remember severe thunderstorm winds can be just as strong as EF-1 tornadoes, so take severe thunderstorm warnings just as serious as a tornado warning," CBS19 said.
