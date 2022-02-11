Tickets for the 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival officially go on sale this morning.
At 10 a.m., tickets will be available for purchase at reddirtbbqfest.com for the annual event slated for May 7 in downtown Tyler.
Organizers urge hopeful attendees to purchase their tickets quickly, as the festival has sold out every year in its existence and is expected to sell out again. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
VIP tickets are $175, general admission tickets (which include access to all the barbecue and the concert) are $85 and concert-only tickets are $60.
Details about the three ticket levels:
- VIP tickets: Noon gate time. Tickets include hour-earlier entry into the festival, samples from all barbecue restaurants, a festival T-shirt, two free beverage coupons, a private VIP seating area and a private standing room only area in front of the stage.
- General admission: 1 p.m. gate time. Tickets include samples from all barbecue restaurants and access to the concert. There will be a dedicated area for standing guests and plenty of room for chairs in the general admission area.
- Concert-only: 3:45 p.m. gate time. Tickets include access to the concert. There will be a dedicated area for standing guests and plenty of room for chairs in the GA area.
Kids 5 and under will be admitted free.
The yearly event features the state’s best barbecue joints and, in 2022, a bigger music lineup than ever.
Robert Earl Keen, who will be retiring from touring later this year, will headline the festival. Other artists include Wade Bowen, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.
American singer-songwriter and entertainer Keen is a Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer, known for his songs like “Sonora’s Death Row” and “The Road Goes on Forever (and the Party Never Ends).” The Houston native has 21 records to his name and thousands of shows under his belt, according to his website.
“Every music fan should see Robert Earl Keen,” his website states.
In addition to music, the festival will feature more than 25 of Texas’ best barbecue joints, showing off their smoked meats for attendees.
According to Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival’s website, the barbecue lineup is set to feature a number of East Texas barbecue joints along with several from around the state.
Local food trucks and vendors will have food available starting at 4 p.m., as well as any restaurants who choose to sell food after the barbecue part of the festival has completed.
Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is partnering with The Heart of Tyler, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Tyler. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go directly toward supporting downtown revitalization.
The festival is committed to putting the best of the best in Texas on its stage every year, previously featuring the Randy Rogers Band, Cody Johnson, Turnpike Troubadours and more.
For more information about the festival and lineup, visit reddirtbbqfest.com .