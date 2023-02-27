East Texans who want to see Patrick Mahomes in Tyler will have the opportunity to buy tickets for a special event beginning Monday morning.
Public ticket sales for “An Evening with Patrick Mahomes” hosted by the East Texas Speakers Forum go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday.
Tickets can be purchased through the UT Tyler Cowan Center box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $125, and can also be purchased by calling 903-566-7424 or clicking the ‘Buy Ticket’ button at www.cowancenter.org.
The event is set for April 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
For sponsorship information, email easttexasspeakersforum@gmail.com. The Longview-based 501©(3) is seeking support from individuals, corporations, institutions and foundations. The support would come via a VIP-level commitment of $2,500 that would entitle the VIP to:
- Two premium tickets for the event
- Photo opportunity for two individuals with Patrick Mahomes
- A football signed by Patrick Mahomes
VIP donations and proceeds from ticket sales will be used to pay fees and expenses for the Mahomes event and to endow future speakers and events.
Also this year, the Speakers Forum is organizing an event with Col. Martha McSally at Memorial City Hall in Marshall. Tickets are on sale at memorialcityhall.com ($25, $30 and $45) and sponsorships are available for the May 4 event with Col. McSally, the first female U.S. fighter pilot and a former U.S. senator from Arizona.
The East Texas Speakers Forum was founded in 2019 with the broad goals of increasing engagement, education and East Texas regionalism. The forum’s inaugural event was “An Evening with President George W. Bush” in late 2019 at the Belcher Center in Longview.
The ETSF is supported by a founding board representing Christus Health, Texas Bank and Trust, The University of Texas at Tyler, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph. Founding sponsors represent Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus and Upshur counties.