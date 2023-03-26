Tyler Civic Theatre's production of "To Kill A Mockingbird," based on the 1961 Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Harper Lee, began March 17. The final show is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, located at 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. Click here to buy tickets online.
“Mockingbirds don’t do one thing but sing for us. That’s why it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.”
Tyler Civic Theatre’s production of the classic novel-turned-play “To Kill A Mockingbird” captured the raw layers of the known story, with new depth and emotion. The story itself is a painful, yet memorable tale.
Set in 1935 Maycomb, Alabama, Scout and her brother Jem witness the injustices in the town through the eyes of innocent children. All they know are the tales of the resident town recluse, Boo Radley, and how not everyone in their town is treated equally. When their father Atticus Finch becomes known for defending Tom Robinson, a black man who is accused of a heinous crime, Scout has to endure her local peers and neighbors taunting, and disrespecting her father because of the town’s majority beliefs.
The director, Bryan E. Michels, made the call to not censor the original text for the adaptation of the play. He addressed the audience before the show and said he believed the story would lose its initial integrity if certain words, and phrases, from the time period were censored. He felt without that same language, the impact would not be as powerful in the end.
A statement was also made public on the theatre's website.
"Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is a classic novel written in 1961, about a period of time, 1935, when Jim Crow laws abounded in the South. Though socially unacceptable today, the language indicating race at that time was crude and used often by almost everybody in that region," Michels said. "For the theater to reinforce how that prejudice plays a part in the narrative and plot of the story, we must use that same language. We have not taken this lightly and have and will caution audiences so they can make their own decisions on appropriateness for themselves and their families."
This decision turned out to be well made, as the actors on stage would not be able to show the range of emotion in their dialogue if the original language had been excluded.
The children in the cast handled the maturity of the themes with a balance of grace and virtue. Anna Kate Dickerson (Jean Louise “Scout” Finch), Alexis Peirce (Jeremy “Jem” Finch) and Dreamer Mroz (Charles “Dill” Baker Harris) were the heart of the play. Their performances were filled with fantastic delivery, and emotion.
The narrations by Beth Lytle (who portrayed Maudie Atkinson), helped keep the transitions flowing with the minimalistic use of set space. The stage was circular, and only a handful of props and pieces of furniture were used to help the actors with their scenes. A mixture of both the talent of the actors, as well as the lighting and sound design, helped fill the stage.
In the book, Scout discovers that Boo Radley had begun placing small gifts in a knothole in front of his house. It started with small items like gum, and Indian head pennies along with soap dolls that looked like each Jem and Scout. In the TCT play adaptation, there was only a few mention of the gifts. This was one of the only few changes made from novel to stage. The adaptation would be enough to welcome those who haven’t heard of the story before, without leaving major details out.
The intermission of the play was placed in-between the trial of Tom Robinson (played by Kevin Willis). This gave the audience a moment to catch their breath from the tension that filled the room. When the play resumed after intermission, the tension picked right back up where it left off.
The story of “To Kill a Mockingbird” has many heartbreaking moments. One of the most important ones is when the trial goes wrong, and Tom Robinson suffers injustice. The chain of events leads to Boo Radley saving the lives of Atticus’s children, post trial, and Scout finally understanding what her father meant when he said to “walk in each other’s shoes."
Tyler Civic Theatre did a wonderful job in bringing this adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird” to life on stage without damaging the integrity of the original work.