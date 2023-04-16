From the resonating blare of trumpet, trombone, and saxophone, to the striped lighting resembling jail bars, to the dynamic performers, Thursday night’s production of Chicago at the Cowen Center nailed every element of the original production I first saw live 20 years ago in New York City.
Back then, I was unfamiliar with the now famous musical that still leaves me wondering how a shoulder roll and finger snap could be so sexy. The answer, of course, is choreographer Bob Fosse. His unique, angular style of movement, paired with skimpy costumes and suggestive hip thrusting, might make some audiences gasp, but when executed by a group of charismatic singers and dancers, Tyler’s audience clapped and screamed in appreciation.
Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly started the evening with a confident bang, belting out “All That Jazz” and stealing the scene in “Cell Block Tango” where unfortunately some of the voices got drowned out – at least where I was sitting in row LL.
Playing Roxie Hart, Katie Frieden appeared to have the most fun, swinging from lover to killer to celebrity want-to-be while dancing across the stage with those long legs of hers. Together with Jeff Brooks as shiny-shoed, smooth-talking Billy Flynn, “We Both Reached for the Gun” was perfect in every way.
The only character with redemption and a loveable heart of gold was Amos, perfectly played by Brian Kalinowski. His forlorn rendition of “Mister Cellophane” was only surpassed by his confident music-free exit after finally wising up.
Based on a 1926 play, Chicago is a satire, mocking the criminal justice system and more importantly, the media’s obsession with celebrity figures. Even just recently, people couldn’t tear their eyes away from Gwyneth Paltrow and her recent brush with the court. No one really seemed to care what was being said but everyone wanted to know what designer she was wearing and how much it cost.
It may be 2023, but some things haven’t changed which is why Chicago is still relevant today. Plus, the potent mix of sultry dancing, powerful ballads and well-timed wisecracks continue to entertain.