Tylerite Fritz Hager III's fate on "American Idol" is up to America now, and those who want to see him move forward in the competition will need to cast their votes before the period closes early Tuesday morning.

Hager, who is one of the top 24 contestants in the national singing competition, closed out Monday's episode as the last of the contestants to perform in front of a large crowd at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

The 21-year-old chose to sing "Waves" by Dean Lewis, which seemed to resonate with the crowd and judges.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan all had positive comments for Hager.

Perry was speechless and stammered for a few moments before she told Hager she could see serious growth in his confidence.

"What you just gave us I thought was so spectacular," Perry said. "By the time you snag your last note, I'm like, 'Am I watching Kings of Leon? Am I watching Mumford and Sons? What am I watching? This kid is it; this kid is the real deal.' You are really truly are an artist and I think you believe it now, because I can feel it from you."

Richie agreed, noting Hager performed with attitude judges hadn't seen from Hager yet during the competition.

"You know what it is? When you started out, you were scared to death, and all the sudden tonight you came at us. You were like a bulldog," Richie said.

Bryan, who voted "no" at Hager's initial audition noting he still had some growth ahead of him, had positive comments for Hager as well.

"Even just the way you came out and the way you started out with the guitar, it felt like you gave us different depths of who you are as an artist," Bryan said. "Were all the notes perfect? No, but the emotion and the performance and everything that you were giving us, that's what's exciting about you."

Hager said that newfound confidence is coming from his experience on the show, which he said has challenged him in the best way possible.

"This experience has made me grow so much just as a person and as an artist, I'm just so grateful," Hager said.

Host Ryan Seacrest said he's looking forward to seeing more growth from Hager and continuing to watch his journey on the show.

Keep bringing this attitude with you! Welcome to the business of SHOW💫! @FritzHagerMusic #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Ow7BHcVz27 — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 12, 2022

Viewers can vote for any of the 10 remaining contestants who performed on Monday night's episode. Hager said he is thankful for his hometown's support so far and is hoping East Texas will support him by voting to keep him in the competition, which will soon whittle down to 20 contestants after four who do not receive enough votes are eliminated.

Ahead of Monday night's performance, Hager, along with 11 of the other top 24 contestants, was mentored by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha.

Each contestant sang a song of their choice with special guidance from Rexha, who offered advice to maintain an exciting stage presence and other tips to with their performances.

"You killed it (in previous performances), but this time you have a live crowd on vacation and they're gonna want that energy, so I'm gonna help you do that," Rexha said to the contestants.

Rexha and Hager connected on a similar struggle of having nerves at the beginning of the performance.

"That's always been my Achilles heel, those first few notes," Hager said.

Rexha encouraged Hager to really practice those first notes so he can nail his performances.

"You're gonna kill it, I know you are, 'cause you're awesome," Rexha told Hager ahead of the performance.

After Hager performed, Rexha told him the live band took up the song "10 notches," making it "amazing."

The other 12 contestants in the top 24 performed on the episode that aired Sunday night. Voting for those contestants has already closed.

Public voting for the remaining contestants is open now through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Votes can be cast for Hager, Sir Blayke, Lady K, Leah Marlene, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Cadence Baker, Allegra Miles, Katyrah Love or Cameron Whitcomb.

There are three ways to vote for Hager or one of the other 10 contestants from Night 2:

1. Go to americanidol.com/vote⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

2. Vote on the American Idol app ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

3. Text the contestant's voting number to 21523⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣. Hager's number is 23.

Viewers can vote up to 10 times on each voting method for a total of 30 votes.

Eliminations will air during a three-hour episode at 7 p.m. Sunday night on ABC.

One contestant, Kenedi Anderson, made it to the top 24 and performed as one of the 12 singers on Monday night's episode but according to Seacrest, Anderson withdrew from the competition "for personal reasons" ahead of the show's air date.