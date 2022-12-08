As many fans are already aware, long-standing “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton announced he will be leaving the show after Season 23.
Country legend and East Texas native Neal McCoy was eager to share a suggestion for who should replace Shelton following his departure — McCoy himself.
It’s a suggestion even the show’s network, NBC, has shared news about.
McCoy is credited with five number-one hits including “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” and has sold 15 studio albums.
McCoy, who graduated from Jacksonville High School and now lives in Longview, said he texted Shelton last week, joking about putting his name out there as a replacement.
“I texted Blake last Tuesday with a message saying something like, ‘I’m going to make this easy on you, just copy and paste this statement – I, Blake Shelton, want Neal McCoy to be my replacement on The Voice’”, McCoy said.
To McCoy’s surprise, Shelton texted back a few days later saying “Well, I did it” with a screenshot of a tweet that read; “Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!”
McCoy said although the exchange started in jest, he would love the opportunity to share his knowledge with aspiring artists on the show.
“Really, I have prepared my whole career for an opportunity to do something like ‘The Voice,’” he said. “I would absolutely love it. Obviously the show is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists, but it would be an opportunity for me as well.”
“It would be an honor,” McCoy said.
The country singer said one of his favorite things about the show is it gives people of all ages a shot and allows them to showcase their talent, something McCoy can relate to.
“You know, I’m getting older, I’m 64,” he said. “But I have so much to share from my own career and experience.”
McCoy said he thinks Shelton threw his name out because he believes he would do a good job.
“Blake knows me, we keep in touch, and I think he knows I would take it seriously,” he said.
McCoy said he first met Shelton right after Shelton moved to Nashville. McCoy was signed with Atlantic Records at the time at the height of his career when Shelton walked in the office. The duo have been friends ever since.
Of Shelton’s tweet, McCoy, who retweeted the post, said he had to pinch himself.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.
McCoy has always been passionate about his hometown and credits the area with shaping who he is today.
“More than East Texas has shaped my music, it has shaped who I am as a person; it’s shaped my life,” he said. “My wife, who I have been married to for 42 years, and I decided to stay in East Texas because we knew it would be a wonderful place to raise kids and is a wonderful community to be a part of.”
McCoy continues to be an integral part of East Texas through his East Texas Angel Network in Longview that has raised more than $11 million, to date.
He also played a free concert at the grand opening of the historic Tomato Bowl renovations in Jacksonville and attended a special celebration event for the City’s 150th anniversary earlier this year.
McCoy said now that the idea of him replacing Shelton has been brought up, he would love to make it happen.
“Go retweet, go share, go let NBC and ‘The Voice’ know I’d be on the next plane there,” he said. “Let’s make it happen.”
Fans can share their support for McCoy on social media platforms with the hashtag #TeamNeal and follow McCoy on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.