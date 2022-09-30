Tyler's historical Liberty Hall theatre has a full slate of exciting shows coming up this fall through the end of the year. The award-winning tribute acts, classic movies and live music shows are sure to provide an entertaining evening.
To purchase tickets, visit LibertyTyler.com.
Upcoming shows:
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from Las Vegas to Tyler's Historic Liberty Hall comes REBA- The Tribute, starring veteran Las Vegas performer Corrie Sachs.
Honored five times as “Las Vegas Singer of the Year”, Corrie is America’s #1 Reba McEntire Tribute Artist and is unparalleled in her portrayal of the legendary performer. Audiences of all ages will be spellbound by her dynamic stage presence, versatility and captivating enthusiasm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $75. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3JnZYNR.
Prep yourself for the new Hocus Pocus movie by watching the original from 1993 on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Liberty Hall!
After 300 years of slumber, three sister witches are accidentally resurrected in Salem on Halloween night, and it is up to three kids and their newfound feline friend to put an end to the witches' reign of terror once and for all. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $10.
Come see Gene Watson live at Liberty Hall in Tyler on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
If you ask any number of country singers who their favorite singer is, a large number of them will respond: Gene Watson. His music peers even named him "The Singer's Singer" for his octave jumping range and smooth tone. It’s no surprise to anyone but Gene that the Grand Ole Opry asked him to be a member and inducted him into that iconic group in March of 2020, just before the world shut down for the pandemic. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $70 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3D7ll4V.
A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. This performance features the movie and a cast of live actors performing along with the movie! Participants are encouraged to dress in costume for the shows. Prop bags and scripts will be included with your ticket. Please note that the film is rated R and the audience participation does involve adult language, so this show is recommended for audiences 17 and up. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $20.
On Monday, Oct. 31 follow tradition by watching Halloween on Halloween Night!
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night in 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $10.
On Saturday, Nov. 12 Penny and Sparrow perform their album, Olly Olly, written and recorded over the past year.
Olly Olly is a work of liberation and revelation, a full-throated embrace of the self from a band that's committed to leaving no stone unturned in their tireless quest for actualization. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $38 for floor seats to box seats at $152.
Hear Elvis' golden tunes as "Tupelo to Vegas" takes you through the journey of Elvis on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.!
"Tupelo to Vegas" features world-renowned Elvis Presley tribute artists Ben Thompson and Moses Snow who will know your socks off! Plus add the East Texas doo wop ladies group, Shake Rattle & Roll, backed by the world-famous tribute band, Fever The Band. Combine all these talents together and you have one rocking and rolling production! Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets range between $35 to $45 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3RrVpEP.
After the Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, finish the night by enjoying the original Home Alone!
Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister makes the most of the situation after his family unwittingly leaves him behind when they go on Christmas vacation. But when a pair of bungling burglars set their sights on Kevin's house, the plucky kid stands ready to defend his territory. By planting booby traps galore, adorably mischievous Kevin stands his ground as his frantic mother attempts to race home before Christmas Day. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $10.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, get ready for A Bluesy Christmas with Tommy Katona and Texas Flood at Liberty Hall! will bring one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas to Liberty Hall!
Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing, Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40 for floor seats to $160 for box seats.
On Friday, Dec. 9 Liberty Hall brings you It's a Wonderful Life in full color!
A holiday favorite for generations... George Bailey has spent his entire life giving to the people of Bedford Falls. All that prevents rich skinflint, Mr. Potter, from taking over the entire town is George's modest building and loan company. But on Christmas Eve the business's $8,000 is lost, and George's troubles begin. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $10.
On Saturday, Dec. 10 Liberty hall brings you It's A Wonderful Life in its original black and white.
A holiday favorite for generations... George Bailey has spent his entire life giving to the people of Bedford Falls. All that prevents rich skinflint, Mr. Potter, from taking over the entire town is George's modest building and loan company. But on Christmas Eve the business's $8,000 is lost, and George's troubles begin. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $10.
On Friday, Dec. 16 watch and sing along with the timeless holiday classic White Christmas!
Two talented song-and-dance men team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show business. In time they befriend and become romantically involved with the beautiful Haynes sisters who comprise a sister act. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $14.
It'd be a blue holiday without him so give yourself the gift of Elvis tickets for "If Every Day Was Like Christmas" on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.!
Christmas was the King's favorite holiday so get ready for a spectacular performance. Join 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Bill Cherry and Moses Snow, Shake Rattle & Roll, and FEVER The Band in a celebration of Christmas! Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range between $35 to $60 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3RqjA6L.