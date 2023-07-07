The lineup has been revealed for the second annual Rose City Music Festival.

The concert, which drew over 7,000 people for its inaugural debut in 2022, will be back on the downtown Tyler brick streets on Oct. 14. This year’s lineup was announced on Friday morning and includes big names that organizers hope will bring something for everyone.

This year’s lineup includes East Texas’ own Whiskey Myers and award-winning rapper Ludacris.

There will also be performances from Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne, according to KNUE.

Organizers said this show will mark the first time Whiskey Myers has returned to Tyler since 2015.

The concert is put on by Townsquare Media Tyler-Longview, which also organizes the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

Tickets will go on sale here at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10. There are a few ticket levels:

VIP: Entry Time — 2 p.m. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival T-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar and private restrooms.

General Admission: Entry Time — 3 p.m. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access

Concert Only: Entry Time — 4:45 p.m.

For the inaugural festival in 2022, headliner Koe Wetzel was joined by four other artists including Nelly, Tylerite and “American Idol” star Fritz Hager III, Untold Story and Gates Open.

Last year’s festival also included 15 restaurants. Organizers are looking to grow the number of restaurants this year. So if you are an East Texas restaurant who would like to be involved, email tsmevents@townsquaremedia.com.

For more information and the latest updates, visit the Rose City Music Festival Facebook page or KNUE’s website.