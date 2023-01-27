The lineup for this year's Red Dirt Music & BBQ Festival was announced Friday morning.

There will be six performers for the annual festival on Saturday, May 6, including Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies, and Kailtin Butts.

"Charley is one of the hottest acts in country music today," according to KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

The festival, which is known for its combination of music and barbecue, will feature numerous barbecue joints from across the state. According to the event's website, the following restaurants are expected to be at the event: 1701 Barbecue; Brendan Lamb Smokehouse; Brett's Backyard Barbecue; Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse; Chopp'd Beef Boys; David Dan Barbecue; Hill Barbecue; Kruez Market; LJ's BBQ; Nomad Barbecue; Poppy Q's; Reveille Barbecue Co.; Slaughter's BBQ Oasis; Smoak House No 587; Sunbird Barbecue; and Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue.

Tickets start at $60 and go up to $175 for VIP tickets. They will go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at reddirtbbqfest.com.

The event will be held on Tyler's downtown brick streets.

Past music lineups include:

2022

Robert Earl Keen

Wade Bowen

Kolby Cooper

Pecos & Rooftops

Kylie Frey

William Beckmann

2021

Parker McCollum

Josh Abbott Band

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Randall King

Chris Colston

2019

Randy Rogers Band

Wade Bowen

Stoney LaRue

American Aquarium

Mike & the Moonpies

2018

Aaron Watson

Pat Green

Koe Wetzel

Josh Weathers

Read Southall Band

For more information, visit reddirtbbqfest.com.