The lineup for this year's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was announced Friday morning.
There will be six performers for the annual festival on Saturday, May 6, including Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies, and Kailtin Butts.
"Charley is one of the hottest acts in country music today," according to KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.
The festival, which is known for its combination of music and barbecue, will feature numerous barbecue joints from across the state. According to the event's website, the following restaurants are expected to be at the event: 1701 Barbecue; Brendan Lamb Smokehouse; Brett's Backyard Barbecue; Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse; Chopp'd Beef Boys; David Dan Barbecue; Hill Barbecue; Kruez Market; LJ's BBQ; Nomad Barbecue; Poppy Q's; Reveille Barbecue Co.; Slaughter's BBQ Oasis; Smoak House No 587; Sunbird Barbecue; and Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue.
Tickets start at $60 and go up to $175 for VIP tickets. They will go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at reddirtbbqfest.com.
The event will be held on Tyler's downtown brick streets.
Past music lineups include:
2022
- Robert Earl Keen
- Wade Bowen
- Kolby Cooper
- Pecos & Rooftops
- Kylie Frey
- William Beckmann
2021
- Parker McCollum
- Josh Abbott Band
- Jason Boland & The Stragglers
- Randall King
- Chris Colston
2019
- Randy Rogers Band
- Wade Bowen
- Stoney LaRue
- American Aquarium
- Mike & the Moonpies
2018
- Aaron Watson
- Pat Green
- Koe Wetzel
- Josh Weathers
- Read Southall Band
For more information, visit reddirtbbqfest.com.