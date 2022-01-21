Get ready to hit the bricks.
Featuring the state's best barbecue joints and a bigger music lineup than ever, the 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is preparing to come to Tyler this summer.
Organizers on Friday morning announced the music lineup which features six bands — the "biggest lineup to date," said Radio Texas, LIVE with Buddy Logan.
Robert Earl Keen, who will be retiring from touring later this year, will headline the festival set for May 7 in downtown Tyler. Other artists include Wade Bowen, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.
American singer-songwriter and entertainer Keen is a Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer, known for his songs like "Sonora's Death Row" and "The Road Goes on Forever (and the Party Never Ends)." The Houston native has 21 records to his name and thousands of shows under his belt, according to his website.
"Every music fan should see Robert Earl Keen," his website states.
In addition to music, the festival will feature a multitude of Texas' best barbecue joints, showing off their smoked meats to attendees. The barbecue lineup has not yet been announced.
Tickets for the festival go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb 11 at reddirtbbqfest.com. According to Radio Texas, LIVE's website, the festival has sold out each year of its existence and is expected to sell out again. Those who would like to attend are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as possible.
VIP tickets are $175, general admission tickets (which include access to all the barbecue and the concert) are $85 and concert-only tickets are $60.
For more information about the festival and lineup, visit radiotexaslive.com .