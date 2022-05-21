Fritz Hager III is coming home next week.

The 22-year-old Tylerite, who made it all the way to the top 5 on "American Idol" before being eliminated, will be back in town to perform a free concert.

The concert will be hosted at True Vine beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night.

"We are honored to host this celebration to welcome him home," True Vine said on its Facebook page.

Acoustic duo His & Hers, Matthew Jewell and Payton Truesdal, will perform as the opening act.

More details, such as the full schedule, VIP table availability and food options, will be available Monday, according to True Vine.

"As always at True Vine, we're excited to celebrate over great food, fantastic music, and beer that we're really proud of ... Cheers to @fritzhagermusic and True Vine!"

Hager was eliminated on last week's "American Idol" episode after making it all the way to the top 5. He will appear on the show one last time this Sunday as he performs a duet with James Arthur. The finale premieres at 7 p.m. on ABC.