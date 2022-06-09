Tyler's own and "American Idol" finalist Fritz Hager III is set to perform another hometown concert.

Hager will play at Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler on Saturday, July 16, he announced on his social media Thursday morning.

The concert will be an "intimate acoustic performance" at Hager's "favorite BBQ joint," according to event information from Stanley's.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Special guests Quartz Eyed will also perform at 8:30 p.m. before Hager kicks off his show at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are limited and there are a few different ticket levels, including:

• Advanced Reserved with after show meet & greet - $50

• Advanced general admission (limited seating) - $20

• Day of Show general admission (Limited seating) - $25

• All ages show (under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Tickets can be purchased online now at https://bit.ly/3QfH52r .

Stanley's is the oldest barbecue joint in Tyler, serving up award-winning, East Texas style pit barbecue for 62 years.

Hager, who made it to the top 5 on "American Idol" this season, recently performed his first concert in Tyler since wrapping up his time on "American Idol." The show was held at True Vine Brewing Co. and saw hundreds of attendees.

Hager is set to perform in October at the Rose City Musical Festival, alongside Nelly and Koe Wetzel.

Stanley's has regular live music performances. In 2020 and 2021, Stanley's was voted "Best Live Music Venue" in Tyler as part of the Best in Town contest. For a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit stanleysfamous.com/live-music .