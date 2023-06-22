The East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s popular summer offering, Latin Beats returns Thursday, June 29, to True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler.

While enjoying beverages from True Vine and food from Sola Bread Co., the audience will experience an evening of Latin music, featuring ETSO musicians and special guests.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and there is no cost to attend.

Special guests include renowned musicians, Fernando “Vicho” Vicencio, native of Chile, on saxophone; Ricardo Bozas, native of Uruguay, on percussion and lead vocals; Jeff Robbins on tenor saxophone; and Tyler’s own Gary Freeman at the keyboard.

“We’re excited to return to True Vine and provide an unforgettable evening of Latin music for our community,” said Robin Hampton, Executive Director for the ETSO. “The atmosphere will be exciting and be sure to wear your dancing shoes!”

‘Latin Beats’ is sponsored in part by Hood Packaging, Muuk Golf, Ebaristo Torres, and a grant from Texas Commission for the Arts.

For more information about the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and the full 2023/2024 season, visit etso.org.