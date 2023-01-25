The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will accompany Buster Keaton’s “The General” when it resumes its 2022-23 concert series Saturday.
Keaton was famous for his humor and stunt work and both are showcased in this story of a Confederate soldier who must recapture his beloved locomotive after it is seized by Union spies and return it through enemy lines. The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will accompany the viewing of the silent classic with a live soundtrack.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Robin Hampton said the concert is a fun and unique performance.
“We’re going to be playing the score for one of the greatest American movies ever. The full silent movie will be shown and we will play the score to it,” Hampton said. “It’s a very exciting movie; there are lots of stunts and a very poignant story.”
Conductor Richard Lee said they are excited to add a spectacular visual experience for the audience.
“’The General’ is a silent film, so there is no dialogue, no music track, no sound effects -- just text boxes,” Lee said. “So essentially, what we’re going to do is play the music live while the film is rolling.”
The music, Lee said, was written explicitly for the film.
“Buster Keaton didn’t leave instructions as to what sort of music was meant to be performed with this movie,” Lee said. “So, if you hear an organ playing you can noodle on the organ … and improvise, so to speak. It matches the film really well.”
Lee said “The General” is ranked No. 18 on the America Film Institute’s list of the 100 Greatest American Films of All Time.
“And according to Sight & Sound, a list that comes out every 10 years, it’s one of the best films ever in the world,” Lee said.
“It’s really a classic film that people, generally speaking, haven’t seen,” Lee added. “To me, it’s important that we remember that, yes, this film is older … but it’s still incredibly entertaining, it’s incredibly artistic and it’s like the first real action film.”