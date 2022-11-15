East Texas native Miranda Lambert dominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards country music categories.
Lambert, who was born in Longview and grew up in Lindale, earned four nods during Tuesday's Grammy nomination announcement. She received the most nominations in the Grammy country music field.
Currently, Lambert holds three Grammy awards. Her wins were for her song "The House that Built Me," her fifth studio album "Platinum," and seventh studio album "Wildcard."
