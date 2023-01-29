Community members gathered Saturday night to watch the East Texas Symphony Orchestra resume its 2022-23 concert series with Buster Keaton’s “The General” at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
The ETSO, led by Music Director Richard Lee, provided the audience with an added visual experience by performing the live soundtrack as they enjoyed the silent classic.
The season continues Feb. 23 when Sebastian Krunnies, violist with the Berlin Philharmonic, joins the orchestra for “Dance with the Viola.”
During the “Tribute to Boston Pops” concert on March 25, the ETSO will play familiar selections from “Les Miz,” “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones.”
The season concludes May 13 with Joseph Haydn’s “The Creation,” a depiction of the creation of all things as described in the book of Genesis and Milton's “Paradise Lost.”
Subscriptions and single-concert tickets are available for ETSO’s remaining concerts through the Cowan Center Box Office at (903) 566-7424 or online at etso.org. The box office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.