Local artisans set up shop for the weekend at Bergfeld Park to showcase their work at the annual Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair.
The fair, which was held Saturday and continues Sunday, featured more than 70 vendors with things such as a variety of art pieces from paintings to sculptures on display.
Jennifer Alverez’s father, Francisco Alverez, is the owner of Francisco’s Metal Art. Their booth showed off pieces of different sizes and styles to use as decoration. Francisco Alvarez moved from Oklahoma to Texas and began a job as a welder, which later inspired his creativity.
“When he came to Texas, he started welding gates and stuff,” said Alvarez. “That’s how he got into trying to do his own stuff, and being creative about what he likes to do.”
Francisco Alverez’s booth was decorated with dozens of metal flowers, each piece unique.
“He does like to take time,” said Jennifer Alvarez. “It’s definitely something he likes to do, and he likes to put good quality into what he does.”
Gabrielle Regalodo of Parameister Creations is another artist who pours her passion into her work. Regalodo’s artwork had different styles and mediums, giving her customers a range to choose from.
“I’m graduating from UT this semester, so I’ve been taking painting there,” said Regalodo. “I think I just like drawing the best, but when it comes to painting the oil paint is really fun.”
“I’ve been doing drawing and stuff a lot longer, but painting I’ve recently just started,” added Regalodo. “I think I just like drawing the best, but when it comes to painting the oil paint is really fun.”
In addition to many booths showcasing different art styles and pieces, the Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair was served as a chance to help local artists make a comeback after the pandemic.
“I was here before COVID,” said local Tyler artist, John York. “I had some real good shows locally, but it all kind of collapsed. This is an attempt to get out and meet people face to face. It’s really great.”
John York is a local watercolor artist in Tyler. His work is well known in the community and he has illustrated several books for author Gregory Miller.
“There was a man here locally that died three years ago. He was a famous local watercolor painter. I always admired his stuff. He did a lot of local East Texas scenes. I’ve always loved illustrations in books,” said York. “They seem to deal with watercolor most of the time. I guess I was just drawn to it.”
Some of York’s art is able to be found within Tyler itself.
“I think my favorite pieces, a thing I call 'Entering The House of my Heroes.' There’s a copy of it that’s wrapped around the utility box across from the catholic cathedral,” he said.
York’s work has also been collected internationally. He can be found at johnrandallyorkart.com as well as downtownpainter.com.
The Azalea Arts and Craft Fair will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.