One self-titled EP with five songs landed Fritz Hager III a No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart. Fans have streamed those songs hundreds of thousands of times, and on Friday a new song will join the lineup.

Hager, who is one of the top 5 contestants on Season 20 of "American Idol," is releasing a new single called "Hearts Align" on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Tyler has teased the song on social media all week.

"It’s a dope song and I'm so excited to share it with you guys," Hager wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

In part, the lyrics include "'Cause you hold my days, and you haunt my nights; oh when it's dark, you're on my mind."

Listen to part of the song below:

If you haven’t pre-saved “Hearts Align” yet, idk what you’ve been doing…👀 pic.twitter.com/OIb9cP5wnf — Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) May 11, 2022

The song will be released Friday on all streaming platforms. It can be pre-saved now at fritzhager.lnk.to/HeartsAlign.

The other remaining contestants, including Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, Noah Thompson and Huntergirl, are also releasing singles on Friday. Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino, who were eliminated last week, are also expected to release a new song.

Season 19 was the first time in "American Idol" history where contestants recorded in a studio, worked with professional producers, and released a song during the competition, according to Billboard.

A performance of two original songs landed Hager a spot in the top 5, and professionals have publicly complimented his songwriting skills in the past.

Grammy award winning artist will.i.am compared Hager to artists such as John Legend.

"You're one of those cats, you've got special talent," he said as he raved about his songwriting abilities.

"American Idol" judge Lionel Richie, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said Hager is not only a singer, songwriter and performer -- he's a star.

Hager has loved music since he was a toddler and has been writing songs since he was just 12 years old, according to his parents.

"He had a natural instinct for it," mom Sarina Hager previously said of her son's guitar playing and songwriting abilities.

Click here to read more about Hager's journey, evolving from a 3-year-old humming tunes, dreaming of playing solo, to now competing on a national singing competition.

Hager will compete against his fellow remaining contestants on the upcoming episode which will reveal the final 3. The show airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC. Locally, East Texans can reserve a spot for a live watch party in downtown Tyler.