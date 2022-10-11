The 89th annual Texas Rose Festival kicks off this week, bringing some “enchantment” to the city of Tyler with a full slate of events.

“We look forward to seeing everybody come out and celebrate our city with us,” said Liz Ballard, executive director of the Texas Rose Festival Association and Tyler Rose Museum.

This year’s theme is Empires of Enchantment. Ballard said everything will revolve around gifts from around the world like jewels, porcelains, jewelry, delicacies and more. Each member of the court will present the queen with these gifts.

“It’s going to be very royal,” she said.

This year's court includes Queen Molly Louise Berry, Princess Olivia Bristol Young and Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer.

Ballard said a lot of installations are beginning to be set up including the set design at the UT Cowan Center where the Coronation will be and the Rose Festival display at the Rose Garden Center.

“I'm so excited,” she said. “We’re just dotting our I’s and crossing our T's and making sure it comes together as well as it can.”

The parade and Queen’s Tea are events Ballard said she is excited for the community to see and be part of. The tea especially will be a “stunning event.”

Ballard said she is also looking forward to celebrating the Hispanic community at the Rose Festival. This year the Hispanic community has been formally invited to participate in the parade.

There will be over 40 East Texas Hispanic girls participating and showcasing the quinceañera tradition. Each of the girls will be in their quinceañera dresses and attendees can also expect a mariachi band, Aztec dancers, Folkloric dancers, a Tejano band and more.

“The enthusiasm from the community has just been amazing,” Ballard said. “I look forward to having lots of different people come and participate this year. I'm just so thankful.”

Festival events will officially begin after the ribbon cutting and morning prayer service at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Dr. This event is free and open to the public.

“I know it's going to be a fabulous event for Queen Molly and her family,” Ballard said.

The full schedule of Texas Rose Festival events includes:

Thursday

Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Admission is free.

Friday

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Admission is free.

Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Admission is free.

Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon: Begins at 11:15 a.m. at The Cascades, 4511 Briarwood Rd. Tickets are $50 and up.

Texas Rose Festival Ladies’ Luncheon: Begins at 11:30 a.m. at Rogers Nursing Health Science Center, corner of 5th Street and Fleishel. Tickets are $100 and up.

Texas Rose Festival Matinee Coronation: Begins at 2: p.m. at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center, 3900 University Blvd. Tickets from $15 to $45.

Texas Rose Festival Evening Coronation: Begins at 7 p.m. at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center, 3900 University Blvd. Tickets from $20 to $85.

Saturday

Texas Rose Festival Pre-parade Activities: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Dr.

Texas Rose Festival Parade: Begins at 9 a.m. going west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street.

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Admission is free.

Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Admission is free.

Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. Admission is free.

Couple’s Classic Movie in the Park: Begins at 7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. Admission is free.

Tyler’s Old Rose Open House: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodman-Legrand House, 624 N. Broadway Ave.

Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea: From 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. Admission is free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.texasrosefestival.com/ .

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Admission is free.

Ribbon Cutting and Morning Prayer Service: 10 a.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Free admission, open to the public.