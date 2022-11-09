ARP — When selecting a college he wanted to attend, Arp senior pitcher Colton Cross knew the school would be in the Big 12 Conference.
“I picked Texas Tech because it is a great baseball school in a great conference,” said Cross, who signed with the Red Raiders during a ceremony on Wednesday in John Mills Parker Gymnasium on the Arp High School campus. “The competitiveness of the Big 12 and fact they always have teams in the College World Series was why I wanted to go to Tech.”
Cross picked the Red Raiders over TCU.
“It is a honor,” Cross said of signing with a college as the gym was filled with friends, family, coaches, classmates and teammates.
Cross flashed the “Guns Up” after signing with the Lubbock college.
His parents, Shelley and Kelly Cross, and both sets of grandparents — Barbara and Glenn Craze and Linda and Jerry Cross — were on hand
Cross, who has hit 91 mph on the radar, is a four-year member of the Tiger varsity squad and is a two-time All-District 16-3A Pitcher of the Year.
As a sophomore in 2021, Cross struck out 82 batters in 40.2 innings. The next season he fanned 56 in 31 innings.
He was selected Perfect Game Pre-Season All-Texas Team and he represented Texas in the Prep Basetball Report futures game.
Cross also plays for Coach Nico Moran of the select team Five Star Performance, based in Kilgore. Cross began playing with the travel team at age 12.
Arp athletic director Wes Schminkey said Cross took care of his classroom work and academics that allowed him to be able to sign the scholarship.
The Red Raiders finished 39-22 last season and competed in the NCAA Tournament.