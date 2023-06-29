ARLINGTON (AP) — Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single for the Detroit Tigers, who had another pitcher get hurt while earning a series split with the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory Thursday.
Ibañez broke a 3-3 tie as all four batters that faced reliever Joe Barlow (1-1) to start the seventh inning reached base. John King then got out of that jam with a strikeout and a double-play grounder, though the reliever gave up Torkelson's second homer the next inning.
Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight game and Leody Taveras also went deep for the Rangers (49-32), who reached the midway point of their first season for manager Bruce Bochy on a 98-win pace. They haven't had a winning season since 2016, and have never won more than 96 games.
Torkelson put Detroit up 3-2 with his one-out solo shot in the fifth that chased Rangers rookie starter Cody Bradford, who had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked three. Torkelson's three-run shot in the eighth, which made it 8-3, was his 11th homer of the season. It was his first career multihomer game.
Mason Englert (4-2), the fourth of seven Detroit pitchers, allowed a run pitching the sixth.
Tigers starter Reese Olson exited in the second inning after a comebacker off his left knee. It was the second time in the four-game series that Detroit's starter was knocked out early because of an injury.
Olson was struck by a sharp one-hopper off the bat of Josh Smith, with the ball then ricocheting into foul territory. The right-hander immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed his left leg, though he was able to get up and gingerly walk to the dugout. The team said he had a bruised knee.
Detroit already has 10 pitchers on the injury list, and half of them have started games this season.
Matthew Boyd left after only 15 pitches in the series opener Monday, and the team said the next day that the left-hander would have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery. Reliever Will Vest, who also left that game hurt after relieving Boyd, was put on the 15-day IL Tuesday with a lower right leg strain.
RESTING SEAGER
Rangers SS Corey Seager got what Bochy said was a "needed" day off. Seager, hitting .345 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs in 49 games, had started 38 consecutive games since his return from the injured list May 17 after missing 31 games because of a left hamstring strain.
UP NEXT
The Tigers stay on the road, going to Colorado for the first time since 2017 on Friday night for the opener of a three-game series.
Rangers: Except for some standing-room only seats, there are no tickets left for any of the four games in their home series against the AL West rival Houston Astros that starts Friday night.
Wednesday: Rangers 10, Tigers 2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran also each had solo home runs and RBI singles.
Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry's single to open the game and McKinstry's two-out double in the sixth. With Dunning an out from a shutout, Andy Ibanez legged out an infield single, a call that stood following a Texas challenge, and Kerry Carpenter homered.
Dunning allowed four hits, walked none and struck out a season-high 10. His previous long outing was 7 2/3 innings in April 2022.
Dunning has won five of six decisions since joining the starting rotation May 5 after Jacob deGrom was sidelined because of an elbow injury that led to season-ending Tommy John surgery.
"I can't say enough about the kid," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We had to put him in the rotation when Jacob went down, and he's done just a tremendous job."
Garcia hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and nearly hit a second in the seventh with an RBI double off the right-field wall.
Jung and Duran homered in the third inning after contributing to a four-run first during which Texas sent 10 men to the plate. The early spree followed the Rangers also batting around in their final at-bat Tuesday night, scoring five runs in the eighth inning to win 8-3.
It was Jung's 15th homer this season. He went into play leading A.L. rookies in homers, RBIs, runs and was tied for first place in hits.