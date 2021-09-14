ARLINGTON PANTEGO CHRISTIAN (2-0) VS. BISHOP GORMAN (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Arlington Pantego Christian: QB Kaden Paladini ... RB Chris Price ... WR Cort Macdonald ... DE Dominiq Vann ...
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Max Sobel ... WR/LB Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... OL/DL James Walacher ... OL/DL Aaron Ekwuruke ... TE/DL Jacob Favre
Last Week: Arlington Pantego 62, Cedar Hill Newman International 20; Westlake Academy 43, Bishop Gorman 0
Up Next: Dallas Shelton at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m., Sept. 24; Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m., Sept. 25
Did you know: The Crusaders are ranked No. 97 among private schools in Texas, while the Panthers are 27. Paladini has totaled 220 rushing and 329 passing. ... TKG coach Daryl Hayes said of his squad, "I was pleased with our effort throughout the game. The first half, we looked good … but tailed off as the game wore on. Overall, we saw some positives." The Crusaders trailed just 16-0 at halftime against Westlake Academy. ... Hayes added, "I think our lineplay has seen significant improvement. We thought, going in to the season, that our line could be a strength. But, injuries hit us very hard. Despite that, this group has started to come together." ... Only seven of the Crusaders played football at Gorman last year and the others are either new to the program and/r new to the sport." ... Pantego is one of the better teams in TAPPS. "We knew, going into the season, that this was going to be a tough week. They are way bigger, way stronger, and way faster than us. But, we are preparing to be our best."