Texarkana Golf Tournament
Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour
Date: June 13
Northridge Country Club, Texarkana
Coed 7-9 (9 Holes) — 1, Drew Brookshire, Gilmer, 48; 2, Micah Glick, Texarkana, 49.
Boys 10-11 (9 Holes) — 1, Greyson Akin, Carthage, 51;
Girls 12-13 (18 Holes) — 1, Sophia Gabriel, Texarkana, 96;
Boys 12-13 (18 Holes) — 1, Alex Hammonds, Atlanta, 98; 2, Luke Gibbons, Jefferson, 98; 3, Ryan Weaver, Mount Pleasant, 102.
Girls 14-15 (18 Holes) — 1, Morgan Formes, Texarkana, 89;
Boys 14-15 (18 Holes) — 1, Zach Fulmer, Texarkana, 88;
Girls 16 & Up (18 Holes) — 1, Cadee Glasgow, Lockesburg, Ark., 83;
Boy 16 & Up (18 Holes) — 1, Will Davis of Texarkana, 75; 2, Collin Small, Longview, 91.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Other tournaments are Monday, June 20 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview), Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.