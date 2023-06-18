Report: Hornets to Host Two Top Prospects for Second Workouts With Michael Jordan on Hand

With the 2023 NBA draft just days away, the Hornets, owners of this year’s No. 2 pick, will reportedly host a final round of in-person assessments slated to feature a first-time appearance from their outgoing owner, Michael Jordan.
Charlotte is set to bring in G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson and Alabama’s Brandon Miller for a second round of meetings and workouts as they weigh their options ahead of the draft on June 22, according to a Sunday report from ESPN.
The meetings will reportedly mark the first time Jordan, who finalized the sale of his majority stake in the team on Friday, will have a first-hand look at Henderson and Miller–the players vying to be the second pick behind expected Spurs’ top pick Victor Wembanyama.
According to ESPN, Miller currently remains the “front-runner” to be selected second overall, but Charlotte wanted to continue their evaluation following Henderson’s strong first pre-draft visit.
Jordan’s expected attendance as part of contingent of evaluators adds to the buzz surrounding the team’s plans for its top pick.
Rumors have swirled in recent days regarding the Hornets’ involvement in a possible blockbuster deal with the Pelicans, who reportedly covet Henderson. However, the chatter has not materialized into anything substantial, as of Sunday.
Needless to say, all eyes, including Jordan’s, will be on the Hornets this week as the club continues weighing its monumental decision.