RUSK — Marissa Perry tossed a six-hit shutout to lead the Rusk Lady Eagles to a 3-0 win over the Van Lady Vandals on Tuesday in a softball game.

Perry struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Emily Etheridge had two hits for Rusk (10-7) with Abbie Pepin and Faith Long adding singles. RBIs were from Etheridge, Madalynn Woodruff and Sarah Boudreaux.

Scoring runs were Etheridge (2) and Long. 

Emma Lu Brown-Smith had a double and single for the Lady Vandals with teammate Ava Hopson adding two singles. Skylar Savage and Avery Killough hit singles.

