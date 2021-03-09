Rusk 3, Van 0
RUSK — Marissa Perry tossed a six-hit shutout to lead the Rusk Lady Eagles to a 3-0 win over the Van Lady Vandals on Tuesday in a softball game.
Perry struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Emily Etheridge had two hits for Rusk (10-7) with Abbie Pepin and Faith Long adding singles. RBIs were from Etheridge, Madalynn Woodruff and Sarah Boudreaux.
Scoring runs were Etheridge (2) and Long.
Emma Lu Brown-Smith had a double and single for the Lady Vandals with teammate Ava Hopson adding two singles. Skylar Savage and Avery Killough hit singles.