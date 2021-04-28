Huntsville 13, Texas High 3
WHITEHOUSE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets took the first game of a Class 5A best-of-three bi-district softball series with a 13-3 win over Texas High on Wednesday.
The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Whitehouse.
Huntsville (25-3) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break open a tight contest.
Kylee Lehman tossed a four-hitter and struck out six.
Kylie Grisham, the Lady Hornets lead off hitter, had three hits and three RBIs. Hope Grant had a triple and JJ Duke had a double and four RBIs.
Texas (12-11) was led by a homer from Lauren Allred.