GRAND SALINE — Addie Fisher doubled in Kara Wilson with the winning run in the bottom of the eight as the Grand Saline Lady Indians scored a 1-0 District 12-3A softball win over Prairiland on Tuesday.
Kinlee Rumfield was in the circle for the Lady Indians, throwing eight innings while allowing only one hit. She struck out 15 and walked two.
Maddy Bolin and Rumfield had the other hits for Grand Saline.
Kristen Bridges had the only hit for the Lady Patriots.
McKenna Guest threw seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 15 and walking four.