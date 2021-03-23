MESQUITE — Bonnye Bunn threw a one-hitter and
Whitehouse 8, Jacksonville 5
JACKSONVILLE — Kate Jones had three hits and Avery Taylor knocked in two runs as the Whitehouse LadyCats scored an 8-5 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Abigail Cheatham hit a triple with Aubrey O'Bryant banging out two doubles with Taylor adding one. Grace Owens added two singles with Grace Ann McDonald and Callie Smith contributing hits.
Others knocking in runs were Jones, Owens, McDonald and Cheatham.
Scoring runs for Whitehouse were Jones (3), Taylor (2), Owens (1), Cheatham (1) and Presley Skinner (1).