PALESTINE — Rusk pitchers Marissa Perry and Madison Downs combined to no-hit the Palestine LAdyCats, 10-0, on Monday in a District 17-4A softball game.
Perry pitched four innings, striking out three. Downs hurled the final inning.
Emily Etheridge hit a home run and a triple while driving in two runs to pace the Lady Eagles at the plate. Faith Long had two doubles with Calyssa Boggs adding a double and a single.
Other Rusk hits were from Isabel Torres (2), Abbie Pepin (2), Madalynn Woodruff (2), Kenzie Norton (1) and Perry (1).
Boggs and Woodruff each had two RBIs with Pepin and Long driving in one each.
Scoring runs were Torres (2), Norton (2), Pepin (1), Boggs (1), Long (1), Etheridge (1), Sarah Boudreaux (1) and Woodruff (1).