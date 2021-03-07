TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers won their own softball tournament over the weekend, compiling a record of 4-1.
The Lady Tigers defeated Malakoff (4-1), Van (3-0), Overton(9-1) and Winnsboro (9-0). Troup outscored their opponents 25-3 in five games. Whitehouse won over Troup (1-0).
"Each and every player on our team contributed to our success this weekend," Coach Sam Weeks said.
Senior Mia Beason, junior Lindsay Davis, junior Jessie Minnix and sophomore Sarah Neel were all selected to the All-Tournament team.
Troup (8-1) takes on District 16-3A opponent Harleton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.