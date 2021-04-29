MELISSA — Chanlee Oakes belted a home run and Sage Hoover struck out 16 as the Rains LadyCats defeated Gunter 12-0 on Thursday in Game 1 of a Class 3A best-of-three bi-district series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Hoover allowed four hits in blanking the Lady Tigers and did not walk a batter.
Oakes also had a single for Rains (30-1) with Leo Terry contributed two hits. Adding singles were Avery Songer, Mia Caison, Landry Lewers, Sarah Coffman and Hoover.
RBIs were from Terry (2), Songer (1), Oakes (1), Carson (1) and Hoover (1). Scoring runs were Lewers (2), Hoover (2), Zee Hague (2), Terry (1), Songer (1), Oakes (1), Coffman (1), Myiah Garcia (1) and Trista Conforto (1).