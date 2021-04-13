GRAND SALINE — Grand Saline scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and in the eighth Andie Houser's RBI single brought home Maddy Bolin for the winning run in an 8-7 District 12-3A softball win over Paris Chisum on Tuesday.
Lady Indians pitcher Kinlee Rumfield also struck out seven to reach the 200th strikeout total for her career. She pitched all eight innings and did not walk a batter.
Bolin led Grand Saline with three hits, while Hannah Aaron and Rumfield hit doubles. Adding singles were Houser, Addi Fisher, Bekah Harrington and Hailey Darby.
Along with Houser's RBI, others knocking in runs were Darby (2), Bolin (1), Harrington (1) and Sarah Marshall (1).
Scoring runs were Bolin (3), Aaron (1), Marti Lewis (1), Marshall (1), Kara Wilson (1) and Meagan Block (1).
Peyton Holland led Chisum with three hits, including a triple.