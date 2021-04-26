DALLAS — The Brook Hill Lady Guard clinched the district softball championship in spectacular fashion with Mckenna Lovelady throwing a no-hitter.
Brook Hill defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne, 19-0, to capture the TAPPS Division II District 2 title.
Lovelady tossed three innings of no-hit ball, striking out three and walking one.
Mollee McCurley was 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to pace the Guard offense.
Lovelady and Sophia Arno each had two doubles with Neeley Clark and Maeci Wilson adding a two-bagger apiece.
Callie Bailey, Arno and Wilson each had three hits with Landrey McNeeel and Clark adding two hits each. Presley Mizell, Gabby Garcia and Grant Yeager all had singles.
Other RBIs were from Wilson (3), Bailey (2), Arno (2), Lovelady (2), Mizel (1) and Garcia (1).
Scoring runs were Bailey (3), Wilson (3), Lovelady (3), McCurley (3), Arno (2), McNeel (2), Mizell (1), Garcia (1) and Clark (1).