Hallsville 18, Red Oak 0
MARSHALL — Hallsville's Maddie Melton continued to dominate inside the circle, and Sara Houston and Makayla Menchue combined to drive in eight runs for Hallsville as the Ladycats opened a Class 5A Region II area playoff series with an 18-0 win over Red Oak.
Melton went five innings, striking out eight, walking one in allowing just two hits. In two playoff games, she's 2-0 with 21 strikeouts, five walks and one run allowed on four hits in 12 innings.
Houston and Menchue highlighted a 12-run first inning for the Ladycats. Menchue belted a grand slam, and Houston had a pair of doubles in the inning. Houston finished then ight with three doubles and four RBI, and now has five doubles and six RBI in two postseason games.
Hallsville banged out 15 hits on the night.
Abby Dunagan doubled twice. Lily Soto added a double and an RBI. Kammie Walker singled, doubled and drove in a run. Danyelle Molina had two hits. Melton added two hits and two RBi, and Jaryn Nelson drove in two runs.
Harmony 6, West Rusk 5
HALLSVILLE — The Harmony Lady Eagles built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 6-5 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders in game one of an area playoff series on Friday.
Analese Cano worked a complete game in the circle for Harmony, striking out eight, walking one and giving up two earned runs.
Lainie Trimble tripled, and Jenci Seahorn and Joey Wagner both drove in runs for Harmony.
Piper Morton, Kyrsten Price and Amber Cothran all had doubled in the loss for West Rusk. Morton, Natalie Christy and Price all had two hits, with Cothran and Christy driving in runs. Lilly Waddell struck out eight and walked two in the loss.