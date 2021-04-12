Brook Hill 12, Grace Community 0
Mckenna Lovelady and Callie Bailey combined on a three-hitter to lead Brook Hill to a 12-0 win over Grace Community on Monday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II softball game.
Lovelady pitched three innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Bailey hurled the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.
Bailey also had three doubles and an RBI while scoring three runs. Mollee McCurley belted a solo home run and added a single, plus scoring three runs.
Others adding hits for the Lady Guard were Landrey McNeel (2), Sophia Arno (1), Maeci Wilson (1) and Grace Yeager (1).
Also knocking in runs were Arno (2), Wilson (1), Lovelady (1), Presley Mizell (1) and Gabby Garcia (1).
Scoring runs were Arno (2), Wilson (1), Lovelady (1), McNeel (1) and Yeager (1).
Singles by the Lady Cougars were Rylan Lafaitt, Mia Turner and Makayla Cauley.