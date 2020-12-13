 CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region II

Bidistrict

Tyler Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Area

Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

———

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region II

Bidistrict

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

Area

Lancaster (10-0) vs Longview (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

 ———

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region III

Bidistrict

Texarkana Texas High 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7

Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0

Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31

Longview Pine Tree 34, College Station A&M Consolidated 28 OT

Area

Texarkana Texas High (11-0) vs Crosby (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Nederland (8-3) vs Longview Pine Tree (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Argyle 37, Canyon 20

Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28

State Championship

Argyle (15-0) vs Lindale (13-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Gilmer 35, Graham 21

Carthage 38, Wimberley 7

State Championship

Gilmer (14-1) vs Carthage (13-0), 12 p.m. Friday Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Hallettsville 53, Llano 28

State Championship

Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

State Championship

Canadian (14-1) vs Franklin (12-2), 3 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Post 28, Crawford 14

Shiner 49, Timpson 7

State Championship

Post (15-0) vs Shiner (13-0), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Windthorst 7, Wellington 0

Mart 47, Falls City 21

State Championship

Windthorst (14-1) vs Mart (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you