CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region II
Bidistrict
Tyler Legacy 20, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Area
Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region II
Bidistrict
Longview 41, Lufkin 5
Area
Lancaster (10-0) vs Longview (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region III
Bidistrict
Texarkana Texas High 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7
Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0
Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31
Longview Pine Tree 34, College Station A&M Consolidated 28 OT
Area
Texarkana Texas High (11-0) vs Crosby (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Nederland (8-3) vs Longview Pine Tree (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Argyle 37, Canyon 20
Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28
State Championship
Argyle (15-0) vs Lindale (13-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Gilmer 35, Graham 21
Carthage 38, Wimberley 7
State Championship
Gilmer (14-1) vs Carthage (13-0), 12 p.m. Friday Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17
Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
State Championship
Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian 33, Gunter 6
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
State Championship
Canadian (14-1) vs Franklin (12-2), 3 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Post 28, Crawford 14
Shiner 49, Timpson 7
State Championship
Post (15-0) vs Shiner (13-0), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Windthorst 7, Wellington 0
Mart 47, Falls City 21
State Championship
Windthorst (14-1) vs Mart (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington