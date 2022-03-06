Hunter Rudloff
BULLARD — Hunter Rudloff, a member of the Tyler Junior College golf team, made a hole-in-one during the TJC Spring Golf Invitational at Oak Hurst Golf Course.
Rudloff, a freshman from Stephenville, aced the 144-yard No. 14 hole. He was using a 9-iron.
It was his first ace.
Witnesses were Grayson Traweek, a TJC freshman from Stephenville, and Kimeky Gonzales.
Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: March 2
Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard
1, Jeff Raimer, Jim Laughlin, Burt Ford, Billy Starnes, Nick Pham, 57.0; 2, Sam Simms, James Carmack, Dean Nichols, Carl Cason, Steve Jenkins, 57.6.
