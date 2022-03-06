Hunter Rudloff

BULLARD — Hunter Rudloff, a member of the Tyler Junior College golf team, made a hole-in-one during the TJC Spring Golf Invitational at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Rudloff, a freshman from Stephenville, aced the 144-yard No. 14 hole. He was using a 9-iron.

It was his first ace.

Witnesses were Grayson Traweek, a TJC freshman from Stephenville, and Kimeky Gonzales. 

Oak Hurst Senior Scramble

Date: March 2

Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard

1, Jeff Raimer, Jim Laughlin, Burt Ford, Billy Starnes, Nick Pham, 57.0; 2, Sam Simms, James Carmack, Dean Nichols, Carl Cason, Steve Jenkins, 57.6.

 
 

